‘We cherish every day we have with Aaliyah’, says family fundraising for girl’s cancer treatment in the US

Family and friends of a young Dublin girl battling cancer have launched a fundraising campaign in the hope of sending her to the United States for treatment.

Aaliyah McCormick (7), from Kilmore, was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an extremely rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, last July.

Her condition is deemed incurable in Ireland and treatment options abroad are also limited.

Radiation and chemotherapy, while helping to subdue tumour growth, are only considered to be “stop-gap” measures in treating the life-threatening condition, according to her family.

Since her shock diagnosis, the once-active youngster is no longer able to enjoy swimming classes or participate in Whitehall Colmcille GAA club’s junior academy.

While her family say Aaliyah “is engaged in a battle no child should ever have to go through”, there are hopes she may be suitable for an ongoing clinical trial in the US.

Ray Broe, who set up a fundraising page for Aaliyah, said the family believe this treatment would represent her “best shot”.

“As soon as she qualifies and a slot becomes available, there’ll be no time to waste – they’ll need to be ready to up sticks at a moment’s notice,” he said.

Her mother Lauren said Aaliyah is “doing better than she is supposed to be doing”, and has already surpassed the nine-month post-diagnosis life expectancy associated with the condition.

“My partner Karl and I cherish every day we have with her as she’s our only child,” she said.

“I was absolutely devastated when doctors confirmed she had a brain tumour. I just remember screaming – everything else is a blur.”

She described her daughter, who is a first class pupil at St John of God in Artane, as “very funny” and “the life and soul of any room”.

“I had Aaliyah when I was 18 so we’re completely connected at the hip – we’re more like best friends or sisters,” Lauren said.

“We know we’re in a race against time to get her accepted onto the trial so it’s a waiting game at the moment.”

The campaign, which is supported by Whitehall Colmcille Darts Club and Whitehall GAA Club, is asking for people to “dig deep” to help reach a fundraising target of at least €50,000.

A charity exhibition match featuring professional darts player Rob Cross will be held at the club on June 5. Donations can be made to the fundraising page here.