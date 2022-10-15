‘We are being penalised to go to work’: Liffey Valley workers protest over staff parking charges

Disappointed staff at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre will hold a protest on Sunday ahead of new parking charges that will see full-time staff paying €600 per year for parking.

“It’s a protest we were hoping not to have, it’s a last resort,” said Liffey Valley worker Linda Murray.

“They are not engaging with staff. I’m working in the centre since it opened and all staff across the stores are feeling very upset by these charges.”

From Monday parking charges will be introduced at the shopping centre for everyone. Staff at the centre have been told to park in the overflow green car park which can accommodate 550 cars at a “discounted” staff rate of €2.50 a day.

While customers will pay €2.50 for the first three hours, which will increase by €2.50 per hour thereafter.

The discounted staff rate will only apply for the green car park which is also open to the public for overflow customer parking.

“If we don’t get a space in that car park, we have to pay customer rates - we’ve been told it’s a first come first served basis,” said Ms Murray.

“We are being put into an overflow car park with 550 spaces. There’s roughly about 2,400 staff that work in the centre. I realise that not all 2,400 staff drive but most people do drive and we work at different shifts.

“It’s €2.50 a day if you get that space. It may not seem like an awful lot of money, but over a year it’s actually €600.”

Ms Murray said staff at Liffey Valley are considering leaving due to the parking costs.

“They can’t afford the toll, the increasing cost of diesel and now car park charges – it’s very sad to hear.”

Frustrated staff have said they are willing to compromise and pay €100 per year for parking like their retail colleagues in The Square shopping centre in Tallaght, however, this has been rejected by management.

“Compared to The Square its six times more. We are well prepared to pay €100 a year, we are not expecting not to pay anything,” said Ms Murray, adding, that management “won’t entertain that”.

“The charges that they are implementing are an absolute disgrace. I’m working there 24 years and I’ve never ever had to pay for car parking charges.

“What is being done is unfair. We are being penalised to go to work and park our cars,” she said.

Staff will protest tomorrow between 12pm and 4pm outside the car park along the road.

The shopping centre has recently undergone a €30m refurbishment of its car park, increasing its size and adding electric vehicle charging points.

The shopping centre is owned by US investment group Hines.

In a statement Liffey Valley Shopping Centre acknowledged “a change to a practice that has existed for 24 years is difficult.

“Notwithstanding this situation, we understand that traveling to work by car may still be the only option for some and we are keen to work with all stakeholders to ensure people understand their options and to assist them in selecting the most appropriate option that is relevant to their situation.

“In this regard, we are providing designated parking facilities for staff at a substantially discounted rate of €2.50 per trip.”

The statement added that the new parking system would stop people that are not using the centre from using its parking facilities, and the €30m investment to enhance parking and public transport would provide “more options to travel to the centre”.