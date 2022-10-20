Water outages in South Dublin continue for a third day

A number of Irish water customers in South Dublin are without water for a third day following a burst mains.

Businesses and residents in Dublin 6 have complained that no information or notice has been given for the outages, which have continued since Tuesday.

The burst mains is causing disruption to customers in Terenure, Milltown, Rathgar, Ranelagh, Bushy Park, Rathmines, Harolds Cross and surrounding areas in South Dublin.

One resident living on Bushy Park Road said: “We have elderly neighbours in our apartment building and none of us have had water now for days.

“This morning is the third day without water for washing dishes, showers, flushing toilets. We have not been given any notification of what is happening or when it will be restored.”

Another resident in the Donnybrook area complained over low water pressure.

Irish Water said crews have worked overnight to fix the burst water main, and it was hoped the supply and improved pressure would return to customers by 12pm today as the network “recharges”.

An 8-metre section of aging pipeline was replaced on Tuesday along with valve replacement works and water began to refill the network.

“The repairs were complex due to the location of the dig and the presence of other services over the water main which had to be carefully excavated,” said Irish Water.

“To safely complete the repairs and minimise disruption to impacted customers as much as possible, an overnight water outage last night, Wednesday into Thursday, was necessary.

“The repairs were completed throughout the night into morning under challenging weather conditions.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Joe O'Reilly at Irish Water said: “We apologise for the interruption to supply and thank customers for their patience while works were completed.

“It could take a couple of hours for the network to fully recharge due to the size of the affected area, it is expected that normal supply will be restored by 12pm today to most customers.”