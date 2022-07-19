Warning signs ‘not the answer’ as 97pc of drivers break new Phoenix Park speed limits

Restrictions were introduced to make the park safer for cyclists and pedestrians

Nearly all drivers are flouting the new 30kmph speed limit in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, new figures reveal.

A traffic survey has shown 97pc of drivers breaking the new 30kmph restriction on Chesterfield Avenue, the main route through the park.

Patrick Costello, Green Party TD for Dublin South Central, criticised motorists, but said the “last thing he wants to see” are road signs erected to warn drivers.

He told Independent.ie that introducing signs to help control the issue would not be suitable for Phoenix Park.

“I think people are aware of the speed limit, there’s been enough news out there,” Deputy Costello said. “The last thing we want is the Phoenix Park covered in signage. It's a park, not a motorway.”

Last month Newstalk broadcaster Pat Kenny asked Green Party Councillor Michael Pidgeon, if he “knows about gears”, as the two argued on air about how best to save fuel.

Mr Kenny asked Cllr Pidgeon if the 30kmph restriction in Phoenix Park should be changed due to motorists complaints it is too slow.

Mr Kenny said the way to “drive efficiently” and to “conserve energy and pollute less” is to “drive at an appropriate engine speed”. However, Cllr Pidgeon said driving faster would use more fuel.

Deputy Costello said local constituents sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the Office of Public Works (OPW) regarding cars in the park.

The residents then “came to me with a traffic study report provided by the OPW”, he added.

“It shows before and after the speed limit was introduced. Before most people are over the old speed limit with an average speed of 55kmph.”

Restrictions were introduced to make the park safer for cyclists and pedestrians

However, after the speed limit was changed from 50kmph down to 30kmph in February, more drivers have been flouting the rules.

According to the report, 97pc of motorists driving eastbound on Chesterfield Avenue were over the speed limit, while 96.2pc driving westbound broke the limit.

As well as breaking speed restrictions, the survey found that from January to February this year, an average of 160 vehicles a day were travelling the wrong direction out of Chapelizod Gate.

Deputy Costello criticised those drivers for “using illegal turns at Chapelizod Gate, where they’re not meant to exit”.

The TD said traffic problems in Phoenix Park could be resolved with better public transport, but other methods could help alleviate speeding.

“We could look at ramps and raised tables, and provide better pedestrian crossings,” he said. “We could try to discourage people driving in the park and encourage them to use public transport.

“There’s still about 3,500 car park spaces in the park, we could look at issues of accessibility to getting to the park.

“It’s not just about driving cars. We need safer crossing, tactile pavements, that will help people with visual impairments.”

Deputy Costello said where speed restrictions and one way traffic had been rolled out, there had been a “big jump in cycling and walking as a result”.

“When you limit cars, the park is used by pedestrians and cyclists,” he added.

The OPW told Independent.ie: “The Office of Public Works continues to work with An Garda Síochána to ensure a safe environment for all park users.”