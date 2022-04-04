Warning of ‘huge disruption’ for city as Eirgrid plans to replace high-voltage underground cables in Dublin

The Eirgrid project has been compared to the Luas Cross-City works which caused major disruption

Plans to replace several kilometres of underground electrical cables in Dublin city centre could cause “huge levels of disruption” and last for over a year, it has been warned.

While no timescale for the project or details of the streets affected are available, Eirgrid is expected to start work on replacing 10 high-voltage electrical cables within the next two years.

DublinTown, an organisation representing city centre businesses, has called on Eirgrid to urgently consult with its members in advance of the project commencing.

Gerard Farrell, DublinTown’s operations director, said while they are in favour of any necessary infrastructure upgrades, it is “absolutely essential” businesses are consulted to minimise disruption to trading and footfall in the city.

“During the Luas Cross City works, DublinTown was at the forefront in helping minimise disruption by liaising with the National Transport Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the contractors on a daily basis,” he said.

“We had staff on the ground every single day to ensure unnecessary disruption was minimised and to respond to our members’ concerns. We will be doing the same with EirGrid’s proposed works when they happen.

“In the meantime, we need to know the nuts and bolts of what’s planned and look forward to engaging with Eirgrid on behalf of city centre businesses.

“We have all worked extremely hard to keep businesses afloat and get tourists, visitors and shoppers back into the city after the pandemic.

“All of this work will be undone without careful planning to mitigate disruption that will discourage people coming into Dublin,” he added.

Eirgrid said its engineers are carrying out planning work and the project is “still some way off”.

“Eirgrid will consult widely on the forthcoming project to replace the ageing electricity cables beneath the streets of Dublin,” a spokesperson said.

“This will include businesses and communities throughout Dublin, which will be invited to participate in a dedicated forum that will be established in the coming months.”

In a statement, Dublin City Council said: “Eirgrid has commenced preliminary discussions with Dublin City Council in respect of the ‘road opening licence’ process that must be followed for any planned infrastructure upgrades in the public road network.

“The specific details on the extent of the works Eirgrid intend to carry out have not yet been submitted to Dublin City Council.

“Should Eirgrid wish to upgrade such infrastructure, they will have to make an application to Dublin City Council and adhere to the national standards, which are set out in the ‘Guidelines for Managing Openings in Public Roads’, published by the Department of Transport.”