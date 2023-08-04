Warning notices issued for Fingal beaches as heavy rain forecasted

Portmarnock's Velvet Strand is among the beaches covered by the warning for the next six days

No swim warnings have been issued for all beaches in Fingal, north Dublin, due to a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.

Bathers have been advised of the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria in the water for the next six days due to the heavy rainfall predicted.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Monaghan.

Spells of heavy rain are expected from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning, with possible spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Fingal County Council said there is a potential of deterioration of water quality to the following beaches: South Strand; Skerries; Loughshinny; Rush North; Rush South; Balcarrick Beach; Donabate; Velvet Strand; Portmarnock; Burrow Beach; Sutton; Claremont Beach.

The council said: “The Higher levels of bacteria are usually short-lived and most bathers are unlikely to experience any illness.”

However, bathers are advised to avoid swallowing or splashing water and wash hands before handling food.

The public is advised to avoid swimming with open cuts or wounds. Pregnant women or those with a weakened immune system are also advised to avoid the bathing waters.

A warning notice has been erected on the beaches.