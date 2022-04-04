Warning as hikers rescued after one man slips into sea from cliffs in Dalkey

The Rescue 116 helicopter airlifted a stranded hiker off the cliffs in Dalkey. Pic: Irish Coast Guard, Dún Laoghaire

The Irish Coast Guard has issued a warning after a hiker was dramatically rescued from a cliff along the south Dublin coast yesterday.

Gardaí requested help following reports of two males in difficulty at an area known as Hawk Cliff in Dalkey at around 4pm on Sunday.

One climber sustained injuries when he slipped from the cliff and fell into the sea. However, he managed to get out and raise the alarm as his companion remained stuck halfway up the cliff.

The assistance of Dún Laoghaire RNLI’s inshore lifeboat and the Rescue 116 helicopter was requested after the Coast Guard team arrived on the scene.

The second casualty, who suffered no injuries, was airlifted to safety by the helicopter crew and transferred to a landing zone at a football pitch beside the water treatment plant at Shanganagh.

The other climber was brought to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

In a social media post, the Irish Coast Guard in Dún Laoghaire said while the rescue from the cliffs was successful, “hopefully lessons were learned”.

“This is not safe terrain to be climbing on, which brings a high level of risk if you do,” they said.