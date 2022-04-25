Volunteers across the city prepare for Dublin Clean-up Day this weekend

Mags McKinney, Liz Pender, Bill Whelan and Joan Whelan of Stoneybatter Pride of Place, with Gina O'Brien, Dublin City Council and Deputy Lord Mayor Joe Costello at the launch of Dublin Clean-up Day taking place on April 30. Pic: Fennell Photography

Environmental groups, residents’ associations and businesses across the city are set to take part in a major clean-up of Dublin’s streets, coastline, mountains and waterways this weekend.

Team Dublin Clean-Up Day 2022 will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 11am to 1pm, as part of An Taisce’s National Spring Clean – Ireland’s largest anti-litter initiative.

All participating groups will be automatically entered into the City Neighbourhoods Competition, with a chance to win €1,000.

The theme of this year’s campaign is community pride, with organisers encouraging people of all ages to take responsibility for the environment by conducting clean-ups in their local areas.

The event aims to build on the success of pervious campaigns such as Dodder Action Day, Dublin Canals Action Day and Dublin Waters Action Day.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin Joe Costello said: “Volunteers all over the county are doing Trojan work, week in week out, to keep their areas clean, and we applaud them for it.

“This volunteer work develops a respect for our environment that stays with us throughout our adult life.”

Clean-up equipment will be provided free of charge in advance, with all bags of litter collected by council staff on the day.

The initiative is supported by Dublin’s four local authorities, Clean Coasts, National Spring Clean, Dublin City Canals Action Day, Dodder Action and the Local Authority Waters Programme.