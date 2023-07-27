Visual artists invited to apply for €12,000 commission with council

The Visual Art Commission for 2024, 2025, and 2026 will award the successful artist €12,000 and an exhibition in the Municipal Gallery

Visual artists have been invited to apply for a €12,000 commission to exhibit work with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Artists are asked to create new work that examines and connects to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County. Ideas that look at the geography, culture, or some of the communities in the county are welcomed.

The Visual Art Commission for 2024, 2025, and 2026 will award the successful artist €12,000 and an exhibition in the Municipal Gallery in the LexIcon in Dún Laoghaire.

The opportunity is open to individual artists, applications are also invited from two artists who work together or two artists who would like to exhibit together. Group shows will not be considered for this opportunity.

Three exhibitions will be selected from this call-out and will take place in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Councillor Denis O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said: “The Visual Art Commissions are a significant opportunity for artists to create new work which connects to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County and I am very pleased to announce the 2024-2026 application process.”

Frank Curran, Chief Executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said: “Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is delighted to announce these opportunities. We are extremely grateful to The Arts Council for funding the Visual Art Commissions.”

Previous recipients of the DLLR Visual Art Commissions include Aideen Barry, Gary Coyle, Theresa Nanigian, Cora Cummins and Saoirse Higgins, Dianne Whyte, and Dave Madigan.

The closing date for applications is Monday, September 25 at 2pm. Full details on how to apply are available on our website.