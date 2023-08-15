Visiting restrictions put in place at Dublin hospital due to Covid-19 outbreak

The restrictions at Clontarf Hospital were brought in after an outbreak on the Swan Ward. Photo: Stock image

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at Clontarf Hospital in north Dublin, with the hospital confirming three patients with the virus have been isolated.

Covid-19 cases have risen in Irish hospitals recently, according to the latest HSE data, there are 435 confirmed cases across the country and 12 ICU cases.

The latest outbreak comes as the HSE admits there are still unknowns about the impact of the virus and reinfections, long-term.

A HSE spokesperson said: “Longer term observational studies will be required to understand the health consequences presently being attributed to post Covid-19 infection.

Explainer: What is the Eris (EG.5) variant?

“While we continue to understand more about the acute phase of Covid-19, there remains limited information regarding long-term outcomes.”

The visiting restrictions at Clontarf Hospital were implemented after an outbreak on the hospital’s Swan Ward.

The hospital has had to limit visits to only one visitor per patient and no children are allowed on site.

Visitors have also been advised to “please wear a mask if requested by a member of staff,” and have been informed not to visit if they are feeling unwell with symptoms such as a sore throat, cough, temperature and shortness of breath.

A spokesperson for the hospital, which cares for a large number of older patients, said: “There are three cases of Covid-19 (day six) confined to one bay in one ward.

“There are no staff reported Covid-19 illness (cases.).”

“The affected ward is closed to visitors. However, depending on each individual, patient care needs and compliance with the infection prevention and control measures that are currently in place, visiting may be arranged at ward level,” the spokesperson added.

Flowers are not allowed into the hospital, as they “pose a risk of infection to susceptible patients,” the hospital added.

Families are being offered a service of “sending love” via messages or letters to the hospital for loved ones, or for virtual visits via video calling.

The new Covid-19 variant, Eris, has been detected in Ireland and this virus is more transmissible than previous variants.

However, Clontarf Hospital said there had not been any reports on the type of variant within the hospital.

A HSE spokesperson said: “Covid-19 is a new disease so information on it, its features and its course are still emerging.

“In general most people recover from ‘mild’ infections within two weeks and more serious diseases within three weeks.”

Clontarf Hospital helped to rehabilitate patients severely affected by Covid-19 in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Patients who’d been in ICU had been sent to the facility for physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychological support.