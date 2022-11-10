Vintage Santa train from Dublin Connolly sells out in just 18 minutes

Volunteers help decorate the steam train carriages for the special Christmas trip

A magical Santa Claus Dublin train experience sold out in just 18 minutes.

The Santa Special is a return journey by vintage train from Connolly Station to Maynooth, with an on-board visit from the big man in red who will bring gifts for all the children.

There is space for 430 passengers on board, and with 18 journeys this winter, the 7,740 tickets available sold out in just under 20 minutes.

Joe McKeown, Operations Manager at the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, says the train journey is a unique experience.

In the lead up to Christmas, volunteers from the RPSI get out the tinsel and baubles to spruce up the train carriages, creating their own version of the Polar Express.

On the day, the train will be filled with people wearing elf ears, santa hats and novelty jumpers, while brass musicians play their favourite Christmas songs as the train arrives on the platform.

“The satisfaction on the kids’ faces, and their parents. When they get off the train to see the steam engine and say thanks to the driver. It’s as Christmas as you’ll get,” Joe said.

“We’re decorating the train and getting it ready now. What we have is a fantastic product, we’ve eight carriages all fully decorated.

“Santy goes through the train and every kid gets a present. The parents or guardians get a glass of mulled wine, tea or coffee, and a mince pie.

“The carriages were built in the early 1960s. They’ve old fashioned toilets and we’re the only train in Ireland that sells draught Guinness on board.

“We’ve musicians on the train too and they’ll sing Christmas songs. You can get burgers and sandwiches. It’s a real family day out, a real treat,” he added.