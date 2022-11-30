Vintage carousel to be centrepiece at Dublin Castle Christmas market

A vintage carousel from 1892 will be the centrepiece at this year's Dublin Castle Christmas Market

A vintage carousel from 1892 will be the centerpiece of this year’s Dublin Castle Christmas market.

The 130-year-old carousel is currently making its way from the UK where it will be assembled in Dublin Castle ahead of the market’s opening on December 8.

Owner Trevor Cullen said the carousel “is steeped in history”.

“It was built in 1892 in Lincolnshire. It travelled all around the UK, through two world wars, depressions, and got packed in a shed,” he said.

Mr Cullen and his son Tim run the Vintage Carousel Company, and specialise in vintage funfair pieces. They have chair-o-planes and a ferris wheel dating back to 1956.

“I bought a juvenile set of hobby horses, very old. I bought them in Glasgow off a man who was retiring, the most beautiful things. They were the beginning,” he said.

Mr Cullen said the vintage carousel was the “full stop we were looking for, but was impossible to get what you call ‘gallopers’.

“Big ginormous horses that go up and down,” he said, adding that they were originally been run by steam during the industrial revolution.

“They were amazing things, but they were impossible to buy,” he said.

Expand Close The ‘gallopers' for the vintage carousel were hard to find / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The ‘gallopers' for the vintage carousel were hard to find

However, last year Mr Cullen got lucky when he met a man selling vintage carousels in Lincolnshire.

“It was in very poor repair but I bought it because of how authentic it was,” he said. “We saved all the original pieces as much as possible. It’s a piece of history.”

The carousel has undergone a full refurbishment and a crew of six will begin assembling in time for when the market opens in Dublin at the end of next week.

“It will take us eight to ten hours to fine-tune it,” he said. “It’s a beautiful looking thing. There is something magical about that sort of thing. It’s like a beautiful building.”

Expand Close A photo of the vintage carousel from 1892 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A photo of the vintage carousel from 1892

The Vintage Carousel Company also supplied the centrepiece to last year’s Dublin Castle Christmas Market with vintage chair-o-planes.

“When I got them they had been in the back of a truck for a number of years in a warehouse. I brought them back from London and rebuilt them. They were celebrated in Dublin Castle,” he said.

Extra tickets for Christmas at Dublin Castle will be released this Friday at 1pm after quickly selling out online in recent weeks.

The popular market will open on December 8 and will run for 13 days, featuring over 30 traditional alpine market stalls.