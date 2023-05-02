Vaping litter on the rise as Dubliners remove 85 tonnes of rubbish during Spring Clean month

Tallaght Community Council collected an average of 10 bags of litter on their many National Spring Clean clean-ups during April

More than 15,000 people removed 85 tonnes of rubbish across Dublin last month, with an increase in vaping materials found.

The national Spring Clean campaign, running for the past 24 years, takes places throughout the month of April and communities are encouraged to take part and tackle litter in their local areas.

This year, more than 400 Dublin groups registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the county, making Spring Clean ‘23 one of Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaigns to date.

Included in the clean up was Tallaght Community Council, who collected an average of 10 bags of litter for each clean-up.

However, the group noticed an increase in smoking related litter, particularly vaping materials.

Volunteers from Stoneybatter Pride of Place were among 400 groups who got together for a National Spring Clean in Dublin

Balbriggan Tidy Towns hosted their National Spring Clean event at the start of April, and since then they have been out every Saturday at 11am.

Drinking cans were the most common litter items found by the group that were cleaned and recycled.

Volunteers from Stoneybatter Pride of Place also hosted a clean-up on March 26 as part of the National Spring Clean, removing a considerable amount of litter from the area and planting pollinators.

More than 80 groups and communities all across Dublin joined forces for a county wide clean-up on April 22. This year, 35pc of all waste collected was recycled.

Minister for Environment, Eamon Ryan said: “An Taisce’s National Spring Clean continues to showcase the dedication of volunteers all over the country.

“The commitment of volunteers in continuing to organise local clean-ups each year is a testament to the spirit in Irish communities.

Balbriggan Tidy Towns found a number of discarded drinking cans on their National Spring Clean clean-up

“My Department will continue to support the campaign and An Taisce, whose role in organising this successful campaign each year, deserves to be acknowledged.

“I look forward to the many events that will be held all over the country in the coming months.”

Emlyn Cullen, National Spring Clean manager said: “This was one of our biggest years ever with regards to people taking part.

“We can’t thank the volunteers enough for giving up their time and energy to make Ireland a cleaner, greener country this April.

“Huge credit also goes to the local authorities who work hard during the month to collect the full bags after events.

“Also I’d like to thank the Dept of Environment, Climate and Communications and our sponsors, Mars Wrigley Ireland.”