US woman faces trial in €600k Dublin Airport drugs case

An American woman is facing trial accused of importing €600,000 of cannabis into Ireland through Dublin Airport.

Chavy Oeun (37) had the case against her adjourned at Dublin District Court for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Ms Oeun, along with a co-accused Phung Sien Tran (41), is charged with unlawful importation of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply on May 29. The accused, both from Washington state in the US, have been in custody since they were arrested that month and refused bail.

When Ms Oeun appeared in court again, DPP directions were outstanding but her solicitor David Bassett asked Judge Treasa Kelly to formally consider jurisdiction.

The court heard it was alleged 30kg of cannabis worth €600,000 was seized and Ms Oeun was not the one alleged to have been caught red-handed. It was an alleged case of joint enterprise.

Judge Kelly refused jurisdiction based on the allegations and adjourned the case to August for a book of evidence.

Mr Sien Tran did not appear in court at the same hearing as he had been remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court. Gardaí had objected to bail in both cases over concerns the accused were flight risks.