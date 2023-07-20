US tourist (50s) fights for life in hospital after ‘unprovoked’ gang attack in Dublin city centre

The victim was set upon on Talbot Street at 10.40pm last nightHe is being treated in Beaumont Hospital and his condition is critical

The man is being treated for his injuries in Beaumont Hospital

A US tourist is fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked in an “unprovoked” assault in Dublin city centre last night.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident which occurred on Talbot Street, Dublin 1.

Sources have said the man was “completely innocent” and was set upon by a number of assailants in a shocking attack.

It is understood he suffered serious head and facial injuries during the sustained assault.

A garda spokesperson said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 10.40pm.

“When it was reported a number of persons attacked a man,” they said.

The man, aged in his late 50s, was later taken to hospital.

He is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Independent Councillor Nial Ring said the attack “has appalled everyone in the area”.

“The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest Garda station in the country, makes it even more disturbing. Again, and again local public representatives have pointed to the lack of Garda resources in the area,” Mr Ring said, adding that more gardai are needed to prevent such incidents.

“Of course, we hope that the victim of this mindless crime makes a full recovery, and he is in our prayers,” he added.

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Dublin said it cannot comment on individual cases as US citizens are protected by the Privacy Act of 1974, meaning information cannot be passed on without the person's written consent.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...