Urine, drugs and anti-social behaviour at ‘disgusting’ Dart station lift in north Dublin

Residents waiting over 13 years for ‘permanent and safe’ access to Clongriffin Dart Station

Members of Myrtle The Coast Residents Association at the temporary stairwell to Clongriffin Dart Station. Pic: Mark Condren

In a Dart station in north Dublin, urine, faeces, beer cans and cigarette butts line the stairwell as commuters travel to their destinations.

Clongriffin Dart Station, the next stop after Howth Junction, has been in operation since April 2010.

However, residents say after 13 years there is still limited access to the station via the temporary stairwell and escalator for residents living in Baldoyle.

They claim the escalator is frequently broken and soaked with urine, while the stairwell is a hotspot for anti-social behaviour, deterring the public from using the train station.

Local resident Samantha O’Flanagan said: “It’s absolutely disgusting, there is consistently urine and faeces in it [the escalator].

“There has been drug paraphernalia found in it, there is anti-social behaviour with teenage drinking.

“The lift is often not working. People can’t access it because they can’t get up flights of stairs if they have buggies, mobility issues or wheelchair users.

“It’s not acceptable that they can’t access their Dart station,” she added.

An online petition, launched by Myrtle The Coast Residents Association, has reached more than 2,000 signatures calling for Irish Rail to take over the structure and provide safe and permanent universal access to the train station.

The temporary structure, with a stairwell and lift from Baldoyle, is privately owned by Richmond Homes, owner of a number of housing estates beside the station, and not in the ownership of the council or Irish Rail.

However, Irish Rail has said a meeting is scheduled next week to discuss plans to explore the possibility of taking over ownership from Richmond Homes.

Local resident Christopher Blomfield (83), who uses a cane, said: “When I go to Dublin, it’s just horrible. I hate the lift because it smells.

“Walking up the stairs is hard work, they are not the easiest. It’s not a very friendly experience. I can manage to get up the stairs but as I get older it becomes more difficult.”

Local residents at the lift at Clongriffin Dart station. Pic: Mark Condren

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Oisin Meaney was attempting to carry his bike up the four flights of stairs instead of using the urine-soaked escalator.

Elaine Verdon, another local resident, added: “At night time you wouldn’t come through here. It’s so dark within that stairwell, whereas you should be able to get the Dart at any time and be able to walk safely.

“Young people hang around here in the evening because it is really dark, it’s the perfect place to hide and do what you need. There is graffiti everywhere,” she added.

Another resident, Caroline Engel-Purcell, said she doesn’t bring her children to the Dart station anymore due to the difficulty with access.

“You basically have to wait at the bottom for somebody to help you, ‘cause you can’t carry a kid in a buggy up flights of stairs,” she said.

She won’t use the lift because, “it’s gross and I am worried I will get stuck inside”.

“If I’m with my husband it’s fine ‘cause we can carry the buggy up, but if I’m on my own I don’t,” she added.

Fellow resident Helen Meaney said she experienced the same problems with station access 13 years ago when her son was a toddler.

“Now, 13 years later we are still here with the exact same issues,” she said.

“Whoever designed this did not think of it from a sensory processing point of view. This is so echoey, the depth perception is really difficult for children with additional needs. It’s really scary.

“Neurotypical children will really struggle with something like this because, from a sensory processing point of view, this is a nightmare.

“People who are wheelchair users also can’t access this, it’s a very large portion of our residents.

“There are a lot of children in this estate that go to primary school and creche on the other side. You’re talking about parents with buggies, parents with children with bikes and scooters,” she added.

An online petition has over 2,000 signatures. Pic: Mark Condren

Those who cannot use the stairway or escalator have the option of taking a 3km walk around the station, across the bridge on the main road to reach the access point on the Clongriffin side of the station.

Ms O’Flanagan said Fingal County Council are “pushing” for people to use public transport, however, “if we can’t access public transport, it doesn’t make sense”.

A spokesperson for Richmond Homes said: “This is a temporary structure that predates our ownership of the site and it does not include an escalator.

“The wider community access the train station via the temporary structure which we maintain and clean on an ongoing basis.

“We are working closely with the local community and public representatives to arrive at the optimum solution.

“In parallel with this, dialogue is ongoing with Irish Rail representatives to progress solutions.”

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said: “Richmond Homes, the owners and maintainers of the lift and stairs have approached Iarnród Éireann to assess the possibility of us taking over ownership and maintenance of the lift and stairs.

“A meeting is scheduled to take place to discuss this between representatives of both organisations next week to explore this possibility.

“We have concerns regarding the prospect of taking on the management of this lift and stairs, for example the condition of the lift.

“We have no insight into how it has been maintained in terms of reliability and functionality, the potential cost to bring the lift up to our standards and ongoing maintenance, and this would not be included in any budget.”