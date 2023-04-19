Updated design plans for new €40m Dalymount Park revealed

Work has already begun on certain sections of Dalymount Park. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Updated design plans for the redevelopment of Dalymount Park at a cost of €40m were presented to Dublin city councillors this week.

The Phibsboro stadium, home of Bohemians football club, will have capacity for 8,000 spectators, a bar area, changing rooms and concession stands.

Plans also include a 500sq metre multi-purpose room and a gym, independent from the stadium.

A number of stands are being demolished in the renovations, including the Des Kelly stand and the Connacht Street stand. The stadium will retain its landmark floodlights.

Plans for renovating the stadium were announced in November and the stadium is expected to be open for business in 2026.

The current stadium is deemed “no longer fit for purpose” and has a limited capacity.

Don Daly, project manager at Dublin City Council (DCC), said the redevelopment will only proceed when “substantial funding” is received from Government.

“It’s not clear yet when that will be advertised for us to run from stream one to stream two,” Mr Daly said.

The new stadium will have two main stands in the east and west with seating, and two smaller standing terraces in the north and south. A space will be dedicated to away fans in the north-east corner.

The club shop will be located in the east stand and a VIP bar will be located on the upper floor with views overlooking the pitch. The multi-purpose room will have its own entrance and be available to rent out.

Expand Close The design plans include seating in the east and west stands. Pic: DCC / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The design plans include seating in the east and west stands. Pic: DCC

Last year, DCC put forward a number of options for the redevelopment, including a partial rebuild of the site or a complete demolition.

The new stadium will see capacity increased from 6,000 to 8,000 with seats and terracing.

The design plans have been widely supported by councillors, however, disappointment was expressed that plans for a library, which was in the original plan within the community facility, have been dropped.

The preliminary design for the stadium was completed in February and the design team will meet with Bohemians and local residents this week to discuss the plans.

The proposals will come back to the council in June and a Part 8 planning application will be lodged in August.

The proposed project will go to the wider council next month for formal approval.