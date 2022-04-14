Up to 300 Ukrainians to be housed in temporary site in south Dublin

Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland on a train from Odesa after fleeing the Russian invasion. Pic: Reuters

Up to 300 Ukrainian refugees will be temporarily housed in a rest centre in south Dublin later this month, it has been confirmed.

The facility, due to open on April 25, will be located beside Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s operations and recycling centres in Ballyogan, close to the M50.

The running of the centre will involve a multi-agency approach by local authorities, State bodies and voluntary organisations.

Last week, cabinet ministers were told that an average of 580 refugees were arriving per day, and around 5,000 additional beds would be needed by Easter. It is estimated that over 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said it would be taking the initial lead “on this very significant and important piece of humanitarian work” alongside other local authorities, including Dublin City Council, South Dublin County Council, Fingal County Council, Wicklow County Council and Kildare County Council.

The council-owned building was identified as a suitable location for the East Region’s main temporary accommodation centre following a series of meetings between senior local authority staff, fire officers and the Civil Defence.

The Ballyogan Regional Temporary Rest Centre has capacity for up to 300 displaced Ukrainian nationals, who will have access to a range of “comprehensive wrap-around services” for short periods while waiting to secure longer-term accommodation.

According to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, the existing building will be transformed into “a safe, comfortable and appropriately designed” managed accommodation centre.

It will operate on a 24-hour basis, with a dedicated team of managers and staff to run accommodation, catering and sanitary facilities.

In a statement, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said: “This is a national humanitarian response to a wartime emergency situation.

“The East Region local authorities, Civil Defence and community and volunteer organisations are committed to providing safe, appropriate and respectful accommodation while facilitating continuous care and embedded service provision.”

Council staff and volunteers, in addition to HSE support teams and healthcare workers, will have a daily presence. The provision of recreational facilities, both inside and outside the centre, is also planned.

A multi-agency community response forum has been established to provide a variety of services to Ukrainians staying at the centre.

Local coordination efforts will involve Southside Partnership, An Garda Síochána, the HSE, Department of Social Protection, Tusla, DLR Education and Training Board, Community and Family Resource Centres, as well as a number of community and voluntary groups.