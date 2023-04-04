Union Jacks take over Ranelagh pub for new Christmas movie

The festive set of Christmas at Notting Hill at The Hill pub in Ranelagh. Pic: InRanelagh

If you’ve been walking around Ranelagh in the last few days, you may have noticed an abundance of Union Jacks and red post boxes in the area.

But it’s all for good reason – a new Hallmark movie, Christmas at Notting Hill, is being filmed at a popular Dublin pub.

Yesterday, locals had the chance to witness Christmas in April, with festive decorations and lights on the set outside The Hill.

Pictures from the ‘In Ranelagh’ Instagram account showed the outside of the pub covered in red and green Christmas decor and Union Jack flags.

Residents were issued a notice for the filming prior to start of the shoot yesterday. Filming was expected to finish up today, April 4.

One local tweeted: “Our neighbourhood pub The Hill in Ranelagh all decked out in British attire today for filming of Christmas in Notting Hill for the US Hallmark Channel.”

Another local dog owner also posted: “One minute I’m out for my evening stroll....and the next I’m asked to star in a movie scene.”