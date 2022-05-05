Ukrainian beautician takes up generous offer of rent-free stall to open nail bar in George’s Street Arcade

Gwen Layden, landlord of the George’s Street Arcade, will cover the rent to allow the new business get on its feet. Pic: Paul Faith

A Ukrainian beautician is set to open a new nail bar in Dublin’s George’s Street Arcade after being offered a rent-free stall by the landlord.

The 25-year-old was one of several Ukrainian nationals who applied for the opportunity to operate from the landmark Victorian building, which was Ireland’s first purpose-built shopping centre.

The Layden Family Group, owners of the building since 1992, recently sought expressions of interest from Ukrainian businesspeople with a view to setting up shop at George’s Street Arcade.

All rent, insurance and other start-up costs will initially be met by the landlord to allow the business get on its feet.

Gwen Layden confirmed that a nail bar run by a young Ukrainian woman, named Anna, will open in the centre in the coming weeks.

“The stall is smack bang in the middle of the arcade and is in a really good location,” she said. “When I first met her, I knew she had a plan that would work – she is thrilled to be joining us.

“Something like this was needed in the centre and it doesn’t conflict with any of the other 40 businesses. I’d never bring in something that would hurt existing tenants.”

Ms Layden said she met some wonderful Ukrainian people during the selection process and had encountered some “heart-breaking” stories.

“So many were full of great ideas and enthusiasm, but it was difficult for them to set up a business as they are in the middle of a housing crisis and need help with accommodation more than anything else.”

She said she had been able to offer practical advice about housing and career options to some of the unsuccessful applicants.

“Even though I was only able to provide a stall to one person, I felt it was a worthwhile exercise on so many levels,” she added.

Ms Layden said her new Ukrainian tenant had also been offered free signage by a design company, which will speed up the opening of the nail bar.

She admitted she is “an unusual landlord” in that she doesn’t seek proof of income from her traders.

“It’s about removing normal barriers,” she said. “When you meet people, you get a sense of what they need.

“If you want to help people, just go out on the street and ask them how they’re doing.”

This is not the first time the Layden family have been praised for their generosity. Unlike most landlords, they didn’t take rent from their tenants during lockdown and only looked for payments on a phased basis after restrictions ended.

The astonishing gesture cost the family almost €500,000, which they funded from their own resources. Previously, the Laydens had arranged rent reductions during the recession.

George’s Street Arcade, which opened as South City Market in 1881, is famous for its independent boutique shops, food outlets and stalls.