UCD veterinary hospital appeals for dog and cat blood donations

There is a scarcity of dog and cat blood donations needed during surgeries

UCD veterinary hospital is pleading for dog and cat owners to bring their pet in to donate blood, due to a “scarcity”.

While blood products are more readily available in human medicine, they are slightly rarer in animals.

Blood transfusions are essential to improve oxygen carrying capacity and save an animal’s life.

Just like people, dogs and cats have different blood types. Giving a matched blood transfusion minimises the risk of an adverse reaction.

They need blood donations for animals who need serious surgeries, have had a traumatic accident, or have a medical condition like anaemia.

The benefits of your pet donating blood include free pre-inclusion health screen, blood typing and annual health screening for donors.

Pets that donate regularly will receive free blood products if they need them due to illness or accident.

Dr Benoît Cuq, who manages the blood donor clinic, told Independent.ie: “One donation can help three patients. So, if you come with your dog once, they might help treat three different pets on three different occasions.

“There’s a shortage of blood for several reasons, there’s a big difference between dogs and cats. For dogs, donors have to be a certain size, they’ve to be over 25kg, they’ve to be young and healthy.

Dogs must be young, healthy and over 25kg to donate

“For dogs, we can store the blood so we’ve people coming with their dogs regularly, they’ll come twice a year, or at most, three times a year.

“Cats are trickier, they need to be sedated during blood donations because they cannot stay still. We only do cat blood donations on an emergency basis.

“If we have a cat that needs a transfusion, we will reach out to people on our list and try to get one available person to bring their cat that day.

“Our cat blood donor list is small. We do the health screen, we want cats over 4.5kgs, healthy, ideally indoors and ideally have never left Ireland.

“We use blood for different types of patients. We have patients in intensive care units that have had blood loss in a road traffic accident or something like that.

“There are also patients with acute trauma, we’ve patients who go for complicated surgeries. Some surgeries may bleed more than others, so some may require blood donations.

“A dog may have a coagulation effect or anaemia where the bone marrow cannot produce red blood cells too.”