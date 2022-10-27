UCD student cuts off all his hair after two and a half years to help those with cancer

Aaron Duffy with the strands of hair which will be used in wigs for cancer patients

A UCD student has cut off all his hair after two and a half years to help those with cancer.

Aaron Duffy, who lives in Rathmines, is in his fifth year in medicine and chopped off his locks to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society. The hair will also be donated to make wigs for cancer patients.

The young man, originally from Monaghan, said: “People you know will inevitably get cancer. It’s completely unavoidable for everyone in the world.

“Both my grandmothers have had cancer. One is thankfully 12 years in remission, but my dad’s mum passed away when I was 11.

Aaron had been growing his hair for two and a half years

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aaron had been growing his hair for two and a half years

“When I started to grow my hair out, a few people close to me had different cancer scares or had been diagnosed with it, whether it was family or rugby coaches.

“I’ve been getting donations from people I don’t even know. It’s nice to see that it has touched other people, especially those I haven’t talked to in a number of years,” he added.

At the beginning of 2020, Aaron decided he wanted to do something to help, and began to grow his hair in aid of cancer.

“I’ve done Movember for the past few years, but after it’s done, most people forget about it,” he said.

“I’ve had short hair for such a long time. I always wanted to grow it out, but could never bite the bullet.

“Covid happened, so I got to avoid the awkward phase of growing it out in public. It was a huge difference in terms of looking after it, but I only blow dried it about three times. I got a braid in Greece.”

Ten sections of Aaron's hair will be donated

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ten sections of Aaron's hair will be donated

Aaron hopes his hair goes to someone with cancer who might need that confidence boost.

“It’s my whole head of hair so hopefully they get good use out of it. I donated 10 sections of hair, all fairly hefty ponytails, the shortest was 16 inches and the longest was 23 inches,” he said.

“To be able to provide a child with a wig so they don’t have to be tormented in school or prevent them from getting asked ‘why don’t you have any hair?’

“Kids don’t have a filter and they don’t know they’re saying anything wrong, but it can be detrimental for the person who’s going through it,” he added.

You can donate to Aaron’s fundraiser here.