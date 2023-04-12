UCD graduate Disha Bose feels ‘so lucky’ her book Dirty Laundry was chosen for the Good Morning America book club

Disha Bose was born and raised in India, and has lived in Calcutta, London, and Dublin.

Former UCD student and Good Morning America book club author Disha Bose based the characters in her new novel on people she saw whilst “stalking online parent groups".

Her debut novel, Dirty Laundry is the GMA Book Club pick for April. The scandalous page-turner about the dark side of suburbia peels back layers of the insta-perfect life to reveal friendships gone rotten, manipulation masquerading as love and families riddled with lies.

Disha told Independent.ie: “It has been compared to Desperate Housewives and Big Little Lies. It has a bit of dark humour; there’s a mystery and all the central characters are female. The main theme of the book is female friendship, motherhood and the effects social media has on modern parenting.

“I wrote the book during the lockdowns. We had a one-year-old daughter at the time, we were all socially distancing but my husband was still going to work.

“I found myself stuck at home with an infant. As a new mother I was filled with so much self-doubt and not knowing how to handle this creature really. Not having help from family was a thing too, I felt like I was spiralling.

“The only support I had was social media, I started following a lot of blogs, social influencers, Facebook groups, WhatsApp groups, the whole shebang. I was the silent lurker, there’s a lot of drama on these parenting groups, it gave me the inspiration for the characters in the book. They’re based on people and interactions I saw online, stalking, watching.

“There was lots of information for me online which parents from older generations wouldn’t have had at their fingertips. There’s a lot of advantages with being able to connect with people online, but there’s also disadvantages, there’s a lot of misinformation. Motherhood is presented as a glossy version of what it actually is, which is very far from reality.”

Dirty Laundry is all about hushed whispers, secret rendezvous and bloody betrayals.

She worked in the tech industry before joining the master's in creative writing programme at UCD. Her debut novel is all about keeping your friends close but your neighbours closer as everyone has their dirty laundry, but this tale goes beyond gossip.

“I didn’t think it would get a reception like this, for a debut novel especially,” Disha said.

“It’s so exciting. We had to keep GMA a secret for weeks, it was the biggest secret to keep. I couldn’t tell my friends and family. The whole experience was exciting and overwhelming. I feel so lucky.

“The book is set in a fictional village in West Cork. It follows a group of young mothers and one of them is a social media influencer, she’s the popular one, everyone looks up to her for advice on motherhood and parenting. Ciara gets sponsorships from international skincare brands, so she’s your typical mom-fluencer.

“Laura is the social outcast; she has an alternative parenting style. She’s sort of from the wrong side of the tracks, all the other mothers she grew up with roll their eyes behind her back, make fun of her habits like crocheting and she wears long flowing skirts.

“Mishti is an Indian immigrant, she’s in an arranged marriage with an Indian man. She’s been taken under Ciara’s wing.

“But one of these mothers dies under mysterious circumstances and the rest of the book uncovers who could be responsible for the death. There’s lots of suspects and lots of people who have reasons to have her dead.”