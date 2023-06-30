Tyre Extinguishers: Why are climate activists targeting Dublin SUVs?

So why might people who own powerful cars in wealthy parts of Dublin be checking their driveways a bit more anxiously than usual?

Because sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are being targeted for sabotage by a pop-up climate change group with the self-explanatory name Tyre Extinguishers.

On several occasions since last December, Dublin SUV motorists have woken up to find flat wheels and a note of explanation stuck under their windscreen wipers.

Like most environment-related direct actions, this is splitting public opinion – between those who think it’s a legitimate form of protest and others who see it as childish vandalism.

Either way, Tyre Extinguishers seems to have the wind in its sails.

“People are annoyed, [but] the guards can’t really do anything,” Chris Ryan, who runs the Ranelagh garage Tyre Source, told Independent.ie last week. “It’s got to the stage where people with big cars are half-expecting it.”

What exactly is the Tyre Extinguishers’ technique?

Basically, they open a tyre’s valve cap, put in a small object (usually a lentil) and then squish the cap back. The air hisses out as the seed pushes down on the tyre pin.

They then leave behind a leaflet that tries to justify what they’ve done.

“Attention – your gas guzzler kills,” it reads. “We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally.

“It’s not you, it’s your car. We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others. The world is facing a climate emergency… we’re taking action into our own hands because our governments and politicians will not.”

Is this just a fringe local group?

No, it’s actually part of a global movement. While some climate change activists began disabling SUVs as early as 2005, Tyre Extinguishers first announced themselves via a website in 2021.

Since March last year, its members have carried out an estimated 13,000 attacks in 18 countries, including the US, Britain, France, Canada, Germany and New Zealand.

The first recorded Dublin incidents took place in Terenure last December.

Recently the campaign seems to have stepped up a gear, with several SUVs deflated in Churchtown during the early hours of June 14 and around Donnybrook on June 21.

Tyre Extinguishers doesn’t have any public leader and communicates mainly through social media. It is openly inspired by Andreas Malm, a Swedish campaigner who urged people to sabotage the fossil fuel industry in his 2021 bestselling book How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

“Anyone can deflate an SUV,” Malm has said. “It is virtually child’s play… its potential for making SUV ownership less convenient and attractive [should] not be discounted.”

Why do Tyre Extinguishers hate SUVs so much?

Because they regard them as an environmental menace.

SUVs operate like normal cars, but they also have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance. Since these vehicles need more energy to move around, they naturally belch more fumes into the atmosphere.

According to a 2019 report by the International Energy Agency, SUVs are now the second largest cause of our planet’s rise in carbon dioxide emissions – behind power, but ahead of heavy industry, trucks and aviation.

If all SUV drivers formed their own country, it would rank as the world’s seventh largest emitter.

Despite all this, Ireland seems to be having a bit of a love affair with SUVs – they now account for around 58pc of new car sales here.

How do the Dublin victims of Tyre Extinguishers feel?

Like they are being unfairly scapegoated. There have been reports of people losing business, missing medical appointments and not being able to drop their kids to school.

Mark Kelly is managing director of The School of Irish Archaeology. He needs an SUV with a trailer to transport the Big Dig, a replica of a Viking excavation site that’s used in workshops for schoolchildren.

On June 10, two of Kelly’s commercial vehicles had their tyres deflated in the Portobello area.

“These people running around in the middle of the night [are] kids most likely, fairly naïve and ignorant, who don’t really see the knock-on effects of what they’re doing,” Kelly told TheJournal.ie.

“We could have lost up to €5,000 that day.”

What’s been the response from more mainstream Irish environmentalists?

Highly conflicted. Sadhbh O’Neill, group coordinator of the Stop Climate Chaos Coalition, has said that she doesn’t condone the Tyre Extinguishers’ campaign but finds it “quite refreshing in one way”.

“It is a very small inconvenience [for drivers] in comparison to the huge cost that SUVs are imposing on society,” O’Neill told Newstalk radio last month. “Young people – I presume [Tyre Extinguishers] are young people – are deeply frustrated with the lack of political action.”

Oisín Coghlan, chief executive of Friends of the Earth Ireland, also gave a balanced reaction on RTÉ News last Monday.

“I completely understand the frustration… given that we’re just not taking adequate action to cut our polluting emissions,” Coghlan said. “But I’m a bit concerned about the impact on individuals, whereas I think the real targets here should be the Government and the [car] companies.”

Presumably An Garda Síochána has to treat this as a more black-and-white issue?

Yes. Tyre Extinguishers are now the subject of a garda criminal inquiry, which is reportedly using CCTV and Ring doorbell video footage.

“This thuggery is unacceptable,” Neale Richmond, Fine Gael TD for Dublin Rathdown, wrote online. “I’m hopeful the investigation can put a stop to this carry-on, but be vigilant.”

Tyre Extinguishers’ Dublin members should also be aware that if someone catches them in the act, they might soon be wishing for a set of wheels themselves.

“Touch my vehicle… expect consequences,” one social media user warned when this subject was debated on RTÉ’s Liveline last December, while another suggested: “Wait for him and batter him.”

Finally, is the Tyre Extinguishers’ direct action a sign of things to come?

That seems highly likely. As the climate debate heats, up along with our planet, an increasing number of activists have abandoned traditional protests. Instead they are staging publicity stunts such as gluing themselves to motorways, throwing soup over famous paintings and disrupting sports events.

Unlike their victims, the Tyre Extinguishers believe they are on a roll. “Our movement will continue to grow,” a spokesperson claimed shortly before their Dublin operation started late last year. “Once the idea is out there, it can’t be stopped.”