Two new remote working hubs launched in west Dublin

At the launch were AnnMarie Farrelly, chief executive of Fingal Council, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Cllr Howard Mahony, Mayor of Fingal, and Jim Cuddy, chairperson of Base Enterprise Centre

Senator Emer Currie, AnnMarie Farrelly, chief executive of Fingal Council, Cllr Howard Mahony, Mayor of Fingal, Minister Roderic O'Gorman, and Cllr Punam Rane at Base Enterprise Centre

The opening of new remote working hub facilities in west Dublin provides businesses and employees with alternatives to the office, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar believes.

He was speaking at the launch of two remote working hubs at the redesigned Base Enterprise Centre in Mulhuddart.

The new facility, which has nine desks, also includes a remote meeting room equipped with the latest IT, 24-hour access to post and free parking.

Base, a social enterprise and charity founded in 1995, will be one of the first centres in the country to operate a free ‘use and try’ voucher scheme, as recently announced by Minister Heather Humphreys.

Under the initiative, 10,000 try-out hot desk working days will be available to hub users nationwide.

It costs €20 per day to rent a dedicated desk at Base Enterprise Centre, with a weekly rate of €85 or €250 monthly.

Speaking at the opening, the Tánaiste said: “The pandemic changed our perception of how to live and work.

“We discovered that many jobs can be done remotely and that hybrid working patterns can radically improve quality of life without damaging productivity or decreasing output.

“If you live in the Dublin 15 area, I encourage you to check out these excellent facilities.”

Jim Cuddy, chairperson of Base Enterprise Centre, said: “Everything has changed in the past three years, but we continue to innovate. Today, we continue our leadership role in the rapidly changing, post-pandemic work environment by launching facilities for remote workers.”

AnnMarie Farrelly, chief executive of Fingal County Council, added: “The entrepreneurs and business creators who have chosen Base as their home represent the diversity of modern Ireland and the creative energy across a range of sectors, from food to technology.”

The provision of the new working hubs and the modernisation of the centre was funded by Enterprise Ireland through the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Base, which is supported by Fingal County Council, currently provides 12 incubator office units for start-up enterprises in their first three years. There is also an on-site café, conference facilities and meeting rooms.