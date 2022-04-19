Two men rescued after boat becomes stranded off Dublin coast

Two men were rescued off the north Dublin coast yesterday afternoon after becoming stranded when their boat broke down.

Skerries RNLI launched their Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat shortly before noon on Monday following a request for assistance from Dublin Coast Guard.

A four-metre motorboat, with two men on board, was reported to be in difficulty after suffering an electrical issue.

Lifeboat crew quickly located the stricken vessel, which was found anchored between Lambay Island and Rogerstown Estuary in Rush.

After assessing the situation, the helm of the lifeboat decided the safest course of action was to tow the boat, with the passengers on board, to Malahide Marina.

RNLI said there was a force two to three south westerly wind, a slight swell and excellent visibility during the rescue operation.

Skerries RNLI spokesperson Gerry Canning said: “The callout highlights the importance of having a means to call the shore for help when going to sea. No matter how experienced you are, things can go wrong.

“The men were well prepared and were able to call for help early and provide an accurate location to the Coast Guard.”