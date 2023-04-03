Two gardaí among five people in hospital after serious collision in Dublin

The three civilians involved in the crash did not suffer serious injuries in the accident.

Two garda members are receiving medical treatment following a serious road traffic collision in Dublin on Sunday night.

An official Garda car collided with another vehicle, according to a garda spokesman.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred at about 8.35pm on the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.

A total of five people, including two Garda members were taken to St James's Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Independent.ie understands that a female garda suffered suspected broken ribs in the incident.

The road has since reopened..