Two gardaí among five people in hospital after serious collision in Dublin
Amy Blaney and Robin Schiller
Two garda members are receiving medical treatment following a serious road traffic collision in Dublin on Sunday night.
An official Garda car collided with another vehicle, according to a garda spokesman.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred at about 8.35pm on the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.
A total of five people, including two Garda members were taken to St James's Hospital to receive medical treatment.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Independent.ie understands that a female garda suffered suspected broken ribs in the incident.
The three civilians involved in the crash did not suffer serious injuries in the accident.
The road has since reopened..