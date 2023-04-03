Dublin

Amy Blaney

Two garda members are receiving medical treatment following a serious road traffic collision in Dublin on Sunday night.

An official Garda car collided with another vehicle, according to a garda spokesman.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred at about 8.35pm on the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.

A total of five people, including two Garda members were taken to St James's Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road has since reopened.

More to follow...

