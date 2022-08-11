Two fishermen run aground off the north Dublin coast

Two fishermen were assisted by the RNLI after their boat ran aground off the north Dublin coast yesterday.

Skerries RNLI responded to the early morning incident after Dublin Coast Guard received a call reporting that a razor clam boat had ended up on the rocks close to the shore.

The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat launched shortly after 3am and was on the scene almost immediately, with the casualty vessel visible from the RNLI’s boathouse in Skerries Harbour.

The two men on board were found to be uninjured and an inspection of the stranded boat’s hull by RNLI crew did not reveal any significant damage.

Both men opted to remain on board and wait for the incoming tide to lift the boat clear of the rocks. However, the lifeboat returned to the vessel when it began to float to ensure there was no unseen damage.

Shortly after 6am, the crew attached a line to the fishing boat and towed it clear of the rocks. Once in open water, the tow was released and the boat made its own way to Skerries Harbour, escorted by the lifeboat.

Conditions at the time of the operation were described as calm with a force zero to one northerly wind, with restricted visibility due to the darkness.

Skerries RNLI spokesperson Gerry Canning said: “It was an early start for our volunteers during what has been a very busy week.

“We are ready to go 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you see someone in difficulty on or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.”