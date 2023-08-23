Two dogs rescued after being swept out to sea chasing seals in Dalkey

The two dogs were rescued after being swept out to sea in Dalkey. Pic: Dún Laoghaire RNLI

A rescue operation was launched after two dogs, believed to be chasing seals, were swept out to sea in Dalkey yesterday.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted to two dogs in difficulty in the water by concerned members of the public at 5.20pm on Tuesday.

It is believed the two golden retrievers were pulled out to sea by the strong current after chasing a seal they had spotted in the water.

After the alarm was raised, the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre Dublin coordinated a search and rescue operation.

Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit along with the Dún Laoghaire RNLI were tasked to the scene.

One of the dogs safely made its way back to the rocks on its own, while a local ferry boat assisted the other dog out of the water.

Both dogs were confirmed safely ashore and no members of the public were injured.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: “Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5.20pm, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident at Dalkey, Co Dublin, where two dogs were in difficulty with concern for members of the public.

The search operation was launched off the coast in Dalkey. Pic: Dún Laoghaire RNLI

“Marine Rescue Coordination Centre Dublin coordinated a search and rescue operation. Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit and Dún Laoghaire RNLI were tasked to the scene where both dogs were confirmed to be ashore and no members of the public were in danger.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Coast Guard was also alerted to a separate incident yesterday in which a kayaker was believed to have been in difficulty.

The alarm was raised at 10.42am after a report from a member of the public that a kayaker was not moving in the water between Poolbeg and Seapoint along Dublin’s coastline.

The Irish Coast Guard, along with the Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter and Dún Laoghaire RNLI responded to the scene.

However, after a search of the area the object was confirmed as a white marker buoy and the operation was stood down.

The spokesperson said: “Yesterday morning at approximately 10.42am, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident where it was believed that a kayaker was in difficulty in Dublin Bay.

“Marine Rescue Coordination Centre Dublin commenced a search and rescue operation. The Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter, Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit and Dún Laoghaire RNLI were tasked to the scene.

“After a search of the area, the object was confirmed to be a white marker buoy. Concluding that it was a false alarm with good intent, the search and rescue units returned to base.”