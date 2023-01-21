Twenty things to know about the Spire as it turns 20 years old

Dublin’s Spire is celebrating its 20th birthday today. Officially unveiled on January 21, 2003, it originally divided opinion, but has since become a trademark on O’Connell Street.

Towering 120 metres above the capital, the stainless steel structure is now a tourist staple for those visiting Dublin. Here are 20 things to know about the iconic landmark.

1. Nelson’s Pillar originally stood at the site until it was bombed by the IRA in 1966. The Anna Livia monument was then erected where the Spire now stands for the Dublin Millennium celebrations in 1988.

2. After Nelson’s Pillar was destroyed in 1966, early proposals were put forward for a statue of 1916 Easter Rising leader Padraig Pearse to celebrate his 100th birthday. Another proposal was to construct a Millennium Arch, similar to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Building a monument to James Joyce was also proposed.

3. The Spire’s design was submitted as part of an international architectural competition to improve the streetscape of O’Connell Street. It was launched in 1998 and had 205 entries.

4. The competition was won by London-based architect, Ian Ritchie, who also worked on the glass pyramids of the Louvre in Paris. The Spire was inspired by the “ever-changing light and composition of the Irish sky”.

5. In 2001, the Anna Livia monument, designed by Eamonn O’Doherty, was moved to Croppies Acre Memorial Park to make way for the Spire.

6. A time capsule was buried underneath the Spire in 2003 to inform future Dubliners about life in the 21st century. It includes food menus, a pack of cigarettes, an Argos catalogue and a newspaper.

7. The Spire was originally due to be completed in 2000, however, because of legal challenges by two other competitors and difficulties securing planning permission, construction didn’t begin until 2002.

8. The polished pattern on the lowest 10 metres around the Spire’s base was derived from studies of the rock strata beneath the site.

9. The Spire is made up of eight stainless steel cones stacked on top of one another to create a seamless structure. The longest section is 20 metres in length. The base is 3 metres in diameter and narrows to 15cm at the top.

10. The spire sways by more than a metre in gale force winds and uses a damper system with shock absorbers to minimise wind movement.

11. While the Spire serves no practical purpose, its design symbolises hope and optimism as it stands pointing upwards to the future.

12. The Spire was erected at a cost of €4.6m in 2003. It was originally designed to be self-cleaning, however, up to €90,000 is required per year for maintenance.

Read more Historian and podcaster Donal Fallon on the history of The Spire and Nelson's Column

13. The 120-metre structure was completed in January 2003, however the project began in 2001 with trials on various thicknesses of stainless steel.

14. The first piece of the Spire was installed on December 18, 2002. One of the biggest mobile cranes in Europe was used to lift the piece into place. The last two pieces were added on the night of January 20, 2003.

15. There is a ladder inside the Spire for maintenance purposes. However, this is not open to the public for obvious reasons.

16. A high-intensity light illuminates the top of the Spire at night to alert aircraft to the presence of tall structures when flying. The base of the Spire is also illuminated.

17. The Spire is almost twice as high as Liberty Hall and seven times the height of the GPO. It also towers over Dublin's tallest building, Capital Dock, which is 79 metres.

18. At the top of the Spire there are almost 12,000 tiny holes resembling honeycombs, which allow light to pass through, creating a light-emitting shine.

19. Around 1,000 Dubliners gathered around the Spire on January 21, 2003, to watch the official unveiling.

20. Officially known as The Monument of Light, some of its more colourful descriptions include the “stiletto in the ghetto”, “the spike”, or the “spire in the mire”.