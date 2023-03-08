Twenty nine old phone boxes to be removed across Dublin city

The 29 phone boxes, similar to this one, will be removed across Dublin city

Twenty nine decommissioned phone boxes will be removed in Dublin city over the coming weeks.

Eir has said it will remove the payphone kiosks containing 51 payphones in the Dublin City Council area due to “significantly decreased demand”.

Many of telephone boxes have been subject to vandalism and neglect over the years and have become eyesores.

Prominent locations include phone boxes on O’Connell Street, Jervis Street, Mary Street and St Stephen’s Green. While more boxes will be removed in Phibsboro, Ballsbridge, Rathmines, Sandymount, the Coombe and Rathgar.

Seven more kiosks are due for removal in the surrounding local authority areas.

The number of payphones across the country has reduced dramatically throughout the years, with only 350 public payphones in use today, down from a peak of around 6,000.

Several phone boxes will be replaced with new “digital pedestal” kiosks that provide touch-sensitive screens, as well as advertising space.

Last year, more than 20 digital pedestal kiosks were installed across the city. Eir has said these modern kiosks will preserve public telephone access while adding additional functionality.

However, concerns have been raised that the new kiosks are creating clutter on Dublin’s streets.

Other old payphone boxes will be replaced with rapid electric vehicle charging units. Eir has reached agreements with eight county councils to install 80 EV chargers nationally.

The payphone boxes will be removed in the following locations: Mary St, Henry St, Parnell St, Abbey St, Marlborough St, O’Connell St, and Jervis St, all Dublin 1; St Stephen’s Green, South Anne St, and Baggot St, Dublin 2; Eglinton Rd, Ballsbridge Terrace, Bath Avenue, South Lotts Rd, Shelbourne Rd, Morehamption Rd, Bridge St and Sandymount Green, all Dublin 4; Rathmines Rd and Rathgar Rd, Dublin 6; Manor St, Phibsboro Rd, North Circular Rd, and Berkeley Rd, Dublin 7; The Coombe, Dublin 8; and Cross Guns Bridge, Dublin 9.