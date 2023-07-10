Trio ‘got out of car on Lucan street and robbed passerby of his €600 iPhone’ court told

Esmail Morisho (20) is accused of being one of the three assailants. Above, Blanchardstown court house

Three men got out of a car and robbed a man of his phone on a Dublin street, with one of the assailants punching the victim in the face, it is alleged.

Esmail Morisho (20) is accused of being one of the three assailants and his case was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court to give him time to decide on a plea.

Mr Morisho, of Méile An Rí Park, Lucan, is charged with robbery at Foxborough Road, Lucan on January 22.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Judge Gerard Jones the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court if the judge accepted jurisdiction.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, she said gardaí were called to the scene and met the alleged victim who said he had been approached by three men who exited a vehicle.

Stopped

He told gardaí one had punched him in the face and took his iPhone valued at €600. This caused a mark to the right side of his face but he did not require medical treatment.

He fled the robbers on foot and they left in the vehicle which was later stopped by gardaí.

Mr Morisho was allegedly one of the men involved.

The court heard it was “not clear” if the accused was alleged to be the one who threw the punch.

Judge Jones accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court instead of being sent to the circuit court, which has tougher potential sentencing powers.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said her client was due to attend college out of the country in August and the judge adjourned the case to later this month.