Traffic latest: Collisions on M4, Dart terminated

Commuters faced delays into Dublin this morning after two separate collisions

There are delays for commuters into Dublin this morning with a number of collisions and a terminated Dart.

Irish Rail has said the 8.24am Dart between Greystones and Howth is not operating due to a technical issue on board.

A replacement train is expected to operate the service between Connolly and Howth at 9.22am.

The earlier 6.50am service from Malahide to Greystones was forced to terminate in Portmarnock due to the issue on board the train.

Meanwhile, motorists have been advised of heavy traffic on the M4/N4 following two collisions.

The first happened eastbound between junction 2, Liffey Valley and junction 1. A second collision occurred eastbound between junction 7, Maynooth, and junction 6, Celbridge.

