Traffic-free scheme for Dún Laoghaire won’t be ready for another 12 months

The Summer Streets initiative saw George’s Street Lower closed to traffic last summer. Pic: DLR County Council

A number of issues, including the relocation of bus stops, must to be resolved before the permanent pedestrianisation of part of Dún Laoghaire proceeds, it has been claimed.

The Summer Streets initiative, which ran from July until the end of September, saw George’s Street Lower closed to traffic and the creation of additional outdoor space at Myrtle Square.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council later carried out a detailed evaluation of the traffic-free trial, including an analysis of data on footfall, air quality, noise and traffic.

According to the report’s findings, permanent pedestrianisation was favoured by 81pc of residents and 67pc of customers. The response from businesses was less enthusiastic, with just 44pc supporting the measure.

However, in a separate independent survey, 50pc of businesses voted in favour of the Summer Streets initiative, with 29pc against and 21pc neutral.

In addition, 54pc of respondents to Dún Laoghaire Business Association’s survey either saw an increase or no change in the number of customers during the trial.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said it was clear from the evaluation that the trial delivered “significant environmental and social benefits, which in turn supported some economic improvements locally”.

A spokesperson said: “The report concluded that the pedestrianisation of this section of George’s Street was positive under a number of criteria and recommended that a permanent scheme should be progressed.

“DLR has accepted this recommendation and commenced developing a proposed permanent solution.”

A planning application is expected to be submitted by the local authority later this year. Subject to the approval of councillors, the scheme is expected to be in place by summer 2023.

However, there are no plans to run any temporary traffic-free schemes in the town this summer.

The pedestrianisation proposal is separate to an improvement scheme being prepared for the Myrtle Square area of the town, according to the council.

Councillor Lorraine Hall (FG) welcomed the move towards permanent pedestrianisation, but said outstanding issues – including the relocation of bus stops, access to the hospital and traffic management – must be addressed as part of the planning process and public consultation.

“Dún Laoghaire has struggled to attract tourists from the busy seafront up to the town,” she said. “Introducing pedestrianisation will create a safe place for young and old by giving space back to people.

“A pedestrianised town centre will become a natural focal point for people to gather and relax, which hasn’t happened traditionally. This is a tried and tested model in many European towns.”