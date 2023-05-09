Traffic and travel: Section of Luas Red restored after lightning strike

Luas users should allow extra time when travelling this evening as services are operating with delays.

The network was damaged, and some trams stopped working earlier today due to the lightning strikes last night.

Maintenance teams were working throughout last night and today to rectify the power issue and restore a full service.

In a post online, the Luas Twitter account said service has been restored between the Red Cow section of the Luas Red Line and Saggart.

“We thank you for your patience throughout this disruption. Please allow extra time when travelling this evening as services are operating with delays,” the post said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Those travelling to Post Malone's gig at Dublin’s 3Arena tonight have been advised to allow plenty of time.

The American rapper, who will also perform tomorrow night, will bring his elaborate production setup of incredible lighting effects, pyro and multi-platform stages seen on his North America run to cities across Europe.

The 13-date run kicked off on April 22 at Oslo’s Telenor Arena, making stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Amsterdam.

He’s concluding the European leg in Dublin. Doors open at 6.30pm.

There are extra trams on show nights to cater for the large numbers travelling to and from the venue.