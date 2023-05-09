Traffic and travel: Section of Luas Red Line still out of service after lightning strike

Luas users should still expect delays after trams stopped working due to the lightning last night.

Due to the weather, the Luas network was damaged.

The maintenance teams have been working throughout the night to rectify the power issue.

It is advised to allow extra time when travelling as services are operating with delays.

The Saggart section of Luas Red Line is still out of action following a lightning strike, but services have resumed for those travelling between Red Cow and Tallaght.

Maintenance teams are continuing to work to restore a full service.

A replacement bus service is servicing all closed stops between Belgard and Saggart. A valid Luas ticket is required to use the replacement bus.

Earlier, the Luas Twitter page posted on social media: “Due to a lightning strike yesterday there are no trams running between Red Cow - Tallaght / Saggart. Maintenance teams have been working through the night to restore service.

“Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

