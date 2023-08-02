Traffic and Travel: Road users to face delays on Dublin’s M1 after crash

Road users may face delays this morning after a crash occurred on the M1.

The collision occurred between Junction 6 and Junction 5.

It was reported just before 8.00am.

If you’re travelling by train this morning, Irish Rail is delayed between Dundalk and Drogheda due to a signalling issue.

The 06.35 from Newry to Connolly is 30 minutes delayed. The 06.50 Belfast to Connolly is 20 minutes late from Drogheda and the 07.35 Connolly to Belfast is 20 minutes delayed from Dundalk.

