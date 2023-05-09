Traffic and travel: No Luas trams between the Red Cow and Tallaght due to lightning strike

No Luas trams are running between the Red Cow and Tallaght this morning due to the lightning last night.

Due to the weather, the Luas network was damaged.

The maintenance teams have been working throughout the night to rectify the power issue.

A replacement bus service will serve all affected stops. Anyone with a ticket for the Luas can use it on Dublin Bus.

The Luas Twitter page posted on social media: “Due to a lightning strike yesterday there are no trams running between Red Cow - Tallaght / Saggart. Maintenance teams have been working through the night to restore service.

“Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

More to follow…