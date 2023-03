Commuters travelling from Maynooth to Connolly can expect delays of up to 40 minutes following an incident on the line.

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets for customers travelling to or from Maynooth and Leixlip.

Services have resumed between Maynooth and Clonsilla after halting for the incident to be addressed.

Delays of approximately 25 minutes are expected on some services.

05.57am Maynooth to Connolly approximately 40 minutes delayed.

06.32am Maynooth to Connolly approximately 20 minutes delayed.

More to follow...