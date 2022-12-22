Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.6°C Dublin

Traffic and Travel: Irish Rail passengers face delays towards Dublin, incident on the M50

Get the latest Dublin traffic and travel updates here

An Irish Rail train. Stock photo. Expand

Close

An Irish Rail train. Stock photo.

An Irish Rail train. Stock photo.

An Irish Rail train. Stock photo.

Amy Donohoe

Irish Rail passengers travelling towards Dublin are facing delays.

Signalling issue are affecting services travelling between Newbridge/Sallins towards Heuston station.

The signalling issue between Newbridge/Sallins has been resolved.

Significant delays are still expected to affect services travelling through these stations towards Heuston as congestion eases. Some services are operating approximately 35 minutes behind schedule.

There has been an incident on M50 between J06 - Blanchardstown and J05 - Finglas (North).

Delays are expected on the aux lane and hard shoulder.

More to follow...

Dublin Eye Newsletter

Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued Monday to Friday.

This field is required

Do you have a Dublin story?

If so you can get in touch here

Privacy