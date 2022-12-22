Traffic and Travel: Irish Rail passengers face delays towards Dublin, incident on the M50

Irish Rail passengers travelling towards Dublin are facing delays.

Signalling issue are affecting services travelling between Newbridge/Sallins towards Heuston station.

The signalling issue between Newbridge/Sallins has been resolved.

Significant delays are still expected to affect services travelling through these stations towards Heuston as congestion eases. Some services are operating approximately 35 minutes behind schedule.

There has been an incident on M50 between J06 - Blanchardstown and J05 - Finglas (North).

Delays are expected on the aux lane and hard shoulder.

More to follow...