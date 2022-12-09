A motorist drives through the Sally Gap in the Wicklow Mountains amid subzero temperatures on Thursday as Met Eireann issued a status yellow Snow and Ice warning for Dublin and Wicklow. Photo: Damien Storan.

There are currently no train services on the Howth branch at present, while Luas services have also been affected amid snow and ice warnings this morning.

There are also treacherous conditions and delays on roads and footpaths in the Dublin and Wicklow areas.

Dublin Bus are honouring all valid rail tickets in the areas affected by the train disruption.

The 07.00 Howth to Bray service and the 07.35 Newbridge to Dublin Heuston service were cancelled.

The 07.26 Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch service and 08.17 Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock service are also cancelled.

Services are now back operating between Belgard and Saggart. Services are operating with delays due to adverse weather conditions.

Green Line services are operating with delays of up to 20 minute and Red Line services are back operating with delays of up to 30 minutes. LUAS tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the service disruption.

Meanwhile, there is a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning which could cause hazardous conditions on the roads this morning.

Drivers face a sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to -4C and some freezing fog patches also. The warning is in place until 12.00pm today.

Those commuting on the M50 are advised to be winter ready and be cautious of the low road temperatures.

A collision occurred on the M50 at 7.03 with the hard shoulder on the Red Cow junction being impacted.

Drivers should remain cautious as multiple traifflic lights are out in the Coolock area due to an ESB fault.

Malahide Road, Tonlegee Road and Clonshaugh Road are impacted.

More to follow…