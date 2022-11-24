Dublin drivers can expect long delays on the M50 following a collision this morning.

There was an incident on the M50 to the M1. Those in the middle lane will be impacted.

There has been another collision on the M50 northbound after J5 Finglas blocking the right lane, the middle lane and partially blocking the left lane

Those travelling with Irish Rail on the 06.45am Drogheda/Pearse service will operate with reduced capacity this morning due to vandalism.

More to follow…