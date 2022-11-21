Those travelling on the M50 this morning are set to face major delays after the busy motorway floods.

The hard shoulder and the first lane are flooded between J12 Firhouse and J11 Tallaght (North).

This is due to heavy and thundery rain with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

The outbreaks of rain will continue into the afternoon with further flooding expected.

While a gradual clearance will develop, heavy showers will follow the rain. Winds will slowly ease and veer westerly through the day.

Highest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

Meanwhile, the traffic lights are currently out at the Whitworth Rd/Drumcondra Rd Lower; junction. Drivers should approach with care.

There has also been a breakdown on the M50 between J09 - Red and J07 - Lucan (North).

More to follow...