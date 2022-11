Dublin drivers should expect delays in the city following a collision on Amiens Street.

The incident occurred at the Five Lamps blocking both outbound lanes, partially blocking inbound traffic and blocking traffic heading from Seville Place to Portland Row

Meanwhile, there is reduced capacity on some DART services due to a mechanical issue this morning.

The 6.24 am and the 7.24am from Greystones to Howth are operating with reduced capacity

More to follow...