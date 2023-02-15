Dublin

Traffic and travel: Dublin Airport issue warning after bus breaks down on roundabout, animals on M50

Amy Donohoe

Dublin Airport have issued a warning to drivers after gardai have attended the scene of a breakdown on the M1 approach to the airport roundabout this morning.

Dublin Airport tweeted: “Please allow additional time if travelling to @DublinAirport at present due to a bus broken down on the M1 approach to the airport roundabout.

"This has reduced traffic to one lane. Recovery vehicle is on site. @GardaTraffic are in attendance.”

The breakdown was reported on the M1 JR132 airport road on the north slip M1 to R132 earlier this morning. 

Meanwhile, there are animals on the M50 between J06 - Blanchardstown and J07 to Lucan (south direction).

There was also a collision reported on the M50 between J12  Firhouse and J13 Dundrum (south direction).

The traffic signals are out at the junction of South Circular Road/Clanbrassil St (Leonards Corner)

Drivers should slow down and approach with care.

The North Quays are full at the moment with delays of up to 45 mins from Wolfe Tone Quay. There are delays on Parkgate Street as a result.

More to follow...

