Drivers should expect delays on a busy North Dublin Road this morning following a collision.

There was an incident on the Swords Road inbound at Collins Avenue. Currently, the left turning lane and cycle lane are blocked.

Those commuting are being urged to take extra care on approach.

Meanwhile, the 09:40 Drogheda/Connolly and 10:30 Connolly/Drogheda trains will operate with reduced capacity this morning.

More to follow…