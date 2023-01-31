Dublin

Traffic and Travel: Delays expected after crash in Dublin city centre

Amy Donohoe

Those commuting in Dublin’s city centre this morning may face delays following a collision.

The incident occurred on Leeson Street on approach to St Stephens Green.

The right lane is currently blocked.

Meanwhile, an incident cleared has been cleared on the on M4/N4 J01 - N4/M50 (east) Slip M4 to M50 North following a breakdown.

Traffic is heavy on the hard shoulder.

Traffic is currently being metered in the South bore of Dublin Tunnel. Drivers are being advised to be patient and queue ahead.

