A crash near the M50 will cause delays and for those commuting by public transport, there are disruptions to Irish Rail services.

The collision occurred on the N11 northbound at J5 Bray North.

All vehicles are in the central median but traffic is slowing as it passes.

Drivers should be careful on approach.

Meanwhile, mainline Maynooth/Clonsilla services will operate under caution while Maynooth/M3 services remain suspended until further notice.

The 06.55am Connolly/Sligo will operate through Clonsilla/Maynooth under caution. There’s ongoing disruption to Maynooth Road.

Commuter services are operating to/from Clonsilla only until further notice.

