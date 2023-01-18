Commuters are being urged to “take extra care” after a collision took place in Dublin city this morning.

According to Dublin City Council Traffic, yhe left lane on Tara St at the junction of Townsend St has just reopened following an earlier incident but the right lane remains blocked

A second collision on Pearse St/ Tara St. junction is blocking bus lane and middle lane.

Meanwhile, there has been a breakdown on the M50 southbound after J10 Ballymount in the right lane, at around 8.00am.

For those commuting by DART, the following services will operate with reduced capacity due to the earlier issue with the 05.40am Sligo/Connolly:

09.10am Connolly/Drogheda

10.10am Drogheda/Connolly

Snow and ice warnings remain in place for 17 counties this morning, with many schools closed and bus services disrupted.

More to follow…